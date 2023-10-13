City of San Juan unveils $10 million city hall

San Juan city employees will soon report to work at a new city hall.

A Wednesday grand opening was held for the new $10 million building that will also operate as a bus stop.

The previous city hall building was around 50 years old.

The new, two-story building will house every city department.

Grants funded part of the construction, and San Juan City Manager Ben Arjona said equipment will be moved into the building starting Thursday, Oct. 12.