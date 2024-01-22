x

City of Weslaco Moving Forward on Drainage Improvement Plans

The City of Weslaco is taking steps to fix drainage issues.

In June, more than 16 inches of rain flooded city streets, damaging thousands of homes.

This past week, city officials voted unanimously to borrow $4 million to improve drainage.

The Certificate of Obligation Bond was approved strictly for drainage upgrades.

