Cleanup Efforts at Contaminated Donna Lake Underway

DONNA – After 26 years, cleanup efforts at Donn Lake are underway.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the remedial action plan, or cleanup plan, started this month.

Remedial action involves the actual construction or implementation phase of superfund site cleanup, according the environmental agency.

TCEQ will replace the pathway of water from the canal into Donna Lake.

They will also remove contaminated sediment and fish and build a new infrastructure.

Some nearby businesses are hoping more customers will show up once the cleanup is expected to be complete in Nov. 2020.

Watch the video above for the full story.