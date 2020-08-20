Clima martes 5 p.m.

Home
News
Brownsville business manufactures masks during pandemic
The pandemic has cost a lot of us our health, as well as jobs and money. but its also creating business opportunities for some. ...
Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote
By STEVE PEOPLES, MICHELLE L. PRICE and ALEXANDRA...
Hidalgo County surpasses 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths, announces 290 new cases
Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 20 more deaths...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Rio Hondo, Port Isabel, Raymondville Will Compete For Single Playoff Spot
Rio Hondo - District 16-4A Division 2 underwent a strange change on Wednesday night that will leave the three Rio Grande Valley representatives competing for just...
WAC, UTRGV Cancel Fall Sports Due To COVID-19 Concerns
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Ben Bolt is first Texas FB Program to Cancel Season
BEN BOLT - With Jim Wells County preventing...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to Hurricane Hanna first responders. Team RWB McAllen/Edniburg chapter said it’s the love of the valley that makes...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Condado Hidalgo sobrepasa las 1,000 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, reporta 290 casos más
El condado Hidalgo anunció el miércoles 20 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, así como 290 casos adicionales del virus. El total de muertes relacionadas...
Juez de condado Hidalgo extiende orden de resguardo en casa por 25 días más
El juez del condado Hidalgo Richard F. Cortez...
6 residentes más de condado Willacy dan positivo a coronavirus
El miércoles se confirmaron seis casos positivos adicionales...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Clima martes 5 p.m.
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Brownsville business manufactures masks during pandemic
Investigation on Weslaco Walmart shooter continues
2 people face charges in connection to animal cruelty case in Mercedes
Pharr police clear scene after driver backs into business
Harlingen nursing home reports COVID-19 outbreak
Sports Video
District 16-4A Division 2
WAC Shuts down Fall Sports
Ben Bolt Cancels Fall Sports
UTRGV Waits for WAC
RGV Plays the Waiting Game for Football