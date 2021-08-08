Community, local artists step up to help raise funds for Cine El Rey in McAllen

Community leaders and local artists came together to keep a historic Rio Grande Valley theater alive through fundraising.

Cine El Rey Theatre in McAllen started up the Give Five To Keep Cine El Rey Alive donation drive. The 73-year-old venue didn’t qualify for the Paid Protection Program loan for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Sister Norma Pimentel describes the venue as a safe haven for people to be themselves and voice who they are. She says it’s a place for organizing and activism.

Bert Guerra, co-owner of Cine El Rey, says he’s grateful for the help they’ve received so far from the community. Donations have come in from as far as Europe.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Give Five To Keep Cine El Rey Alive donation drive can click here.

