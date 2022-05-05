Community mourns victim of deadly Weslaco crash

The community is mourning the loss of Mercedes High School senior who was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco over the weekend.

Elias Garcia, 18, was set to join the United States Navy shortly after he graduated.

Students from his school honored Garcia with by placing flowers, candles and photos at the spot where he used to park his vehicle at school.

According to police, Garcia was killed Saturday when a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated fled from police and crashed into Garcia’s vehicle.

The driver - Daena Nicole Gonzalez – was arraigned Tuesday while she was hospitalized and charged with murder. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said Garcia’s family is thankful for all the love and support from the community.