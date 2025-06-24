Community shows support as body of fallen Brownsville sailor returns home

A Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia returned to the Rio Grande Valley Friday evening in an emotional night for her family.

The body of Angelina Resendiz was found on June 9 outside the naval base she was stationed at.

She was a culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy who had been living at the Norfolk Naval Station for more than a year and was last seen on May 29.

RELATED STORY: Grieving brother pleads for answers after Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia

She received full military honors, including a water canon salute, upon her arrival at the Valley International Airport on Friday.

Veterans lined up as Resendiz’s body arrived amid a large crowd of supporters and relatives and friends of hers.

Seaman from the U.S. Navy served as pallbearers.

After her casket was loaded into the hearse, a procession followed with multiple law enforcement agencies escorting her.

Veterans who attended the arrival said they came to support Resendiz and her family so they would know one thing.

“Let them know that she is loved — was loved and will continue to be remembered as a woman in the armed forces,” veteran Martha Cramer said.

Funeral services will occur at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 114 East Price Road, on June 27.

The viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to mingle with the family with light refreshments and share memories of Angelina at 6:30 p.m.

A candlelight vigil for Angelina and to honor all those lost to such violence will be held at 7:15 p.m.

An unidentified Navy sailor is in pre-trial confinement in connection with Resendiz's death, and has yet to be charged.

READ MORE: One person in custody after body of missing Brownsville sailor found in Virginia