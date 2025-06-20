Body of fallen sailor Angelina Resendiz arrives in Harlingen

A Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia will be back in the Rio Grande Valley Friday evening.

The body of Angelina Resendiz was found on June 9 outside the naval base she was stationed at.

She was a culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy who had been living at the Norfolk Naval Station for more than a year and was last seen on May 29.

Resendiz’s family said she will receive full military honors once she arrives at the Valley International Airport on Friday, June 20 at 8:45 p.m.

An unidentified Navy sailor is in pre-trial confinement in connection with her death, and has yet to be charged.

Resendiz is expected to be escorted to Brownsville by officers with the Harlingen and Brownsville police departments, as well as with deputies from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The public is invited to the airport to pay their respects, and Resendiz’s family is asking those attending to wear white.

Check back for updates.

