Con Mi Gente: Conjunto Music Pioneer
Related Story
WESLACO - He was only 24 years old when he first put together his first musical band; that was 60 years ago.
Now Gilberto Perez is recognized as one of the pioneers in the Conjunto Music Industry.
“I was the number one seller and falcon gave me a plaque. I still have it, for being the number one seller of the year," says Perez.
Behind his home he built a small house, like the one where his father was born, where he maintains his life's history.
“Most are personal things, starting like the first accordion in la familia," he says.
The walls are full and the memories are endless.
For more information watch the video above.
News
WESLACO - He was only 24 years old when he first put together his first musical band; that was 60... More >>
News Video
-
No foul play suspected in toddlers death investigation in Donna
-
We just want the option to work again, says McAllen cosmetologist
-
Cameron County parks, beaches to reopen with restrictions
-
Mobile app aims to provide support for people struggling with mental health
-
3 people detained following apparent raids in Donna