Con Mi Gente: Conjunto Music Pioneer

WESLACO - He was only 24 years old when he first put together his first musical band; that was 60 years ago.

Now Gilberto Perez is recognized as one of the pioneers in the Conjunto Music Industry.

“I was the number one seller and falcon gave me a plaque. I still have it, for being the number one seller of the year," says Perez.

Behind his home he built a small house, like the one where his father was born, where he maintains his life's history.

“Most are personal things, starting like the first accordion in la familia," he says.

The walls are full and the memories are endless.

