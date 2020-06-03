x

CON MI GENTE: WesMer drive-in theater

While other entertainment venues are just opening up, the WesMer drive-in theater is drawing a crowd.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, theater employees are making sure social distancing measures are being followed.

There is the concession stand, but customers must wear a face mask while buying the snacks.

