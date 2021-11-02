x

Congresistas piden investigación de operativo migratorio en Texas

Más de una docena de congresista estadounidense piden que se investigue el operativo migratorio del gobernador de Texas Gregg Abbott por supuestas violaciones a los derechos humanos de los inmigrantes.

Santiago Caicedo nos dice ¿qué es exactamente lo que les preocupa estos legisladores?

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

