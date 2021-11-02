Congresistas piden investigación de operativo migratorio en Texas
Related Story
Más de una docena de congresista estadounidense piden que se investigue el operativo migratorio del gobernador de Texas Gregg Abbott por supuestas violaciones a los derechos humanos de los inmigrantes.
Santiago Caicedo nos dice ¿qué es exactamente lo que les preocupa estos legisladores?
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
News
Más de una docena de congresista estadounidense piden que se investigue el operativo migratorio del gobernador de Texas Gregg Abbott... More >>
News Video
-
Police increases patrol after Mission High School student brings gun to campus
-
Valley nonprofit decorates Mission with flags ahead of Veterans Day
-
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Mission
-
Brownsville businesses hopeful to see increase in economic activity
-
Valley parents react to CDC decision on COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids