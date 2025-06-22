Congressman Cuellar meets with Starr County hospital officials over proposed Medicaid cuts

Congressman Henry Cuellar said he’s concerned over proposed cuts to Medicaid.

On Thursday, Cuellar met with hospital officials in Rio Grande City to discuss the cuts that are part of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Cuellar said the cuts would lead to thousands of people in his district losing their healthcare.

“When you cut 54,000 people from healthcare, then you worry about what they're going to do,” Cuellar said.

The president and many Republicans say they want to get rid of abuse and waste by reducing federal funding to Medicaid, and changing the work requirements needed to receive Medicaid.

With the cuts, Medicaid recipients above the poverty line would pay more fees for coverage.

The Starr County Memorial Hospital Board met with Cuellar to discuss the cuts, and said they would have to reduce certain services if the bill clears the Senate and is signed by the president.

“It would take money from local government, and it would take money from the state,” hospital board CEO Thalia Muñoz said.

Able-bodied recipients would be required to have a job to qualify for Medicaid under the bill.

Channel 5 News reached out to Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz for comment. She provided the following statement in full:

"The One, Big, Beautiful Bill strengthens our border security by investing in Border Patrol Agents and innovative border technology. This legislation also secures major wins for Americans, such as providing critical tax relief for seniors, eliminating tax on tips and overtime, and preventing tax hikes for families. I was proud to vote for this legislation and will continue to deliver wins for South Texas."

The bill is set to be voted by the Senate by July 4. With a narrow Republican majority, the bill is expected to pass.

Watch the video above for the full story.