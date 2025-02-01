Congressman Gonzalez says Trump's deportation plans are 'disruptive' to the economy
Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is warning that President Donald Trump's deportation plans could impact the economy.
In an exclusive interview with Channel 5 News, the congressman said some places are already noticing a decrease in workers.
Gonzalez said he believes those workers fear they'll be deported if they show up for work.
“It's been disruptive. It’s going to be disruptive to our local economy and our national economy if this continues,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going to see a difference at the grocery store, at our gas pumps, we're going to see a difference in home prices and restaurant prices and everything across the board if we have a labor shortage.”
Gonzalez said lawmakers need to create polices and pathways to bring labor to the United States.
