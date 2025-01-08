Consumer Reports: What to buy in January 2025

Now that the gift-giving season is over, it’s time to kick off 2025 by treating yourself. The main event in January is Martin Luther King weekend, which tends to bring big sales of mattresses. But it doesn't stop there. There are often deals on all sorts of sleep-related favorites. You can start by saving money with these top deals on CR Recommended products.

Nothing beats a good night’s sleep; the right mattress can make all the difference. Keep an eye out for sales all month, but in the meantime, you can snag a queen Avocado mattress for less on the company’s website . It’s not only CR’s top-rated mattress but also eco-friendly.

A new pillow makes the perfect pairing for a new mattress. You can save on CR’s top-rated pillow from Coop Sleep Goods at Amazon . The adjustable pillow, made from shredded memory foam, earns high scores for support.

With people focused on their New Year's goals, January is a great time to get deals on fitness equipment, from big investments like treadmills and ellipticals to accessories like smartwatches and fitness trackers.

If your goal is to get moving this year, check out the elliptical from Sole on sale at Amazon and Sole . It tops CR’s ratings, offers adjustable stride length, and comes with a chest-strap heart monitor.

To keep track of all your progress, you can save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at Amazon, Walmart , and Samsung . CR’s highest-rated smartwatch has GPS, cellular, and a wide range of health, fitness, and safety features.

And if your New Year’s resolution is to slow down and relax, you may want to look for TV deals later in the month since the Super Bowl is coming up on February 9th.

If you’re not all shopped out, CR says you can also find deals this month on bathroom scales, humidifiers, and sheets.

Wishing you a happy New Year and happy shopping!