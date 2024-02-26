x

Contaminated fish removed from Donna lake

Crews with the Environmental Protection Agency continue to remove contaminated fish from the Donna lake.

For years, the EPA has been removing fish contaminated with the cancer-causing chemical PCB that was found in the water.

According to the EPA, 54 hundred fish were removed from the lake on Friday. It’s part of their annual removal process.

It’s illegal to fish at the Donna lake, and a dozen “no fishing” signs were put up.

The next removal process is set for early 2025. 

