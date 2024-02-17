Contaminated fish removed from Donna lake
Crews with the Environmental Protection Agency continue to remove contaminated fish from the Donna lake.
For years, the EPA has been removing contaminated with the cancer-causing chemical PCB that was found in the water.
According to the EPA, 54 hundred fish were removed from the lake on Friday. It’s part of their annual removal process.
It’s illegal to fish at the Donna lake, and a dozen “no fishing” signs were put up.
The next removal process is set for early 2025.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
EPA removes thousands of contaminated fish in Donna Lake
EPA digs out carcinogens from Donna Lake canals
More News
News Video
-
Community support pours in for foster girl’s quinceañera
-
CBP issues advisory against crossing with yucca flowers
-
Contaminated fish removed from Donna lake
-
Valley non-profit working to clean up illegal dump site near San Benito
-
Former Edinburg councilman pleads not guilty to federal bribery charges
Sports Video
-
RGV Girls High School Basketball Area Round Highlights
-
UTRGV Baseball Season Opener Rained Out
-
Hidalgo Pirates Hire New Athletic Director and Head Football Coach
-
UTRGV Basketball Falls to Abilene Christian University
-
McAllen ISD relieves veteran coach Yebra following internal investigation