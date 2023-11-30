Crews working to repair gas leak in Harlingen
Related Story
Repairs are underway on a gas line in Harlingen.
Texas Gas Service crews have been working since Friday evening to repair the issue on the intersection of 25th and Jefferson.
Those living in the area and smelling gas are asked to call Texas Gas Service's emergency dispatch line at 800-959-5325.
News
Repairs are underway on a gas line in Harlingen. Texas Gas Service crews have been working since Friday evening... More >>
News Video
-
Non-profit helping migrants prepare for winter
-
Luby's sign in Harlingen falls over, crushes car
-
Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 80s
-
Over 1,700 pairs of socks collected during Valley Baptist sock drive
-
Adoption fees being waived for dogs at RGV Humane Society due to...
Sports Video
-
First ever RGV Hockey All Stars Tournament held in McAllen
-
UTRGV Conversations: UTRGV Athletics director and vice president Chasse Conque
-
Brownsville ISD preparing for record-breaking crowd ahead of Friday's playoff game
-
First & Goal: 4th round playoffs
-
Brownsville Chargers beat PSJA North Raiders in regional semi-finals