Crews working to repair gas leak in Harlingen

Repairs are underway on a gas line in Harlingen.

Texas Gas Service crews have been working since Friday evening to repair the issue on the intersection of 25th and Jefferson.

Those living in the area and smelling gas are asked to call Texas Gas Service's emergency dispatch line at 800-959-5325.

2 years ago Saturday, July 10 2021 Jul 10, 2021 Saturday, July 10, 2021 4:49:00 PM CDT July 10, 2021
