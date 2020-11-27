Culinary arts students at STC help feed families ahead of Thanksgiving

Culinary arts students at South Texas College are giving back in a big way this Thanksgiving season.

More than 250 dozen cookies, 100 dozen dinner rolls and an abundance of pies will be distributed to families across the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

This is all in an effort to feed those who are food insecure and give students the opportunity to have real world experience.

"There is a greater need for the food pantry at this time. Food insecurity around the country is becoming an issue but our pantry has been there and active for several years now making sure that we support the needs of our students,” South Texas College Culinary Arts Program Chair Jennifer Guerra said.

Watch the video for the full story.