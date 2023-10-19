Customs and Border Protection purchases body cameras for local Border Patrol agents

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced last week that Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley will be equipped with body cameras.

CBP approved a $13 million contract with Axon Enterprises Inc. to provide the U.S. Border Patrol with body cameras for 3,800 agents, according to a news release.

Axon also provides body cameras to state and local law enforcement agencies.

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio, El Paso, Big Bend, San Diego, Yuma, Tucson and Swanton sectors will receive body cameras.

