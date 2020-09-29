x

Customs and Border Protection purchases body cameras for local Border Patrol agents

3 hours 47 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 September 29, 2020 5:56 AM September 29, 2020 in News - Local

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced last week that Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley will be equipped with body cameras.

CBP approved a $13 million contract with Axon Enterprises Inc. to provide the U.S. Border Patrol with body cameras for 3,800 agents, according to a news release.

Axon also provides body cameras to state and local law enforcement agencies.

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio, El Paso, Big Bend, San Diego, Yuma, Tucson and Swanton sectors will receive body cameras.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days