Dave Brown Retires from KRGV

WESLACO - The face of Rio Grande Valley sports on television for 45 years is stepping away from Channel 5. Dave Brown, the longtime former sports director of Channel 5 is hanging up his lavalier microphone for the last time.

Brown, who would deliver his sportscasts without a script in hand or in the teleprompter, has elected to step away as a special contributor to the KRGV sports department. Brown stepped down as sports director and regular sports anchor back in 2009.

Brown was known for some of his franchise elements like 60 Sports Seconds a reel of the high and low lights in the sports world and Dave's Dozen, his weekly high school football rankings in the RGV.

KRGV Sports would like to congratulate Dave on a phenomenal 45 year run with Channel 5 and we wish him all the best in retirement.