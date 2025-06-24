Death investigation underway following wellness check in Pharr
Related Story
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a death that stemmed from a wellness check, according to a city spokesperson.
Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded the wellness check to the 200 block of East Sam Houston Boulevard Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.
"This subsequently led into a death investigation," the spokesperson said. "Details are limited as investigators work to gather information."
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
News
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a death that stemmed from a wellness check, according to a city spokesperson. ... More >>
News Video
-
Salvation Army food pantry in Harlingen in need of donations
-
Consumer Reports: Skin cancer prevention tips for people with dark skin
-
Harlingen police arrest two women in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
-
Suspect in Weslaco police chase arrested
-
Man sentenced to 10 years in Los Fresnos murder
Sports Video
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg
-
Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterback camp
-
Weslaco, Mercedes qualify to the 7 on 7 State tournament
-
Catching up with Head Coach Lane Lord, UTRGV Women's basketball returns six...
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues