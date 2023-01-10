Delays expected after new closures on Pharr interchange

The Texas Department of Transportation has a message: find another route or buckle up for delays.

Another round of closures on the Expressway will being in the Pharr area.

The closures will happen earlier and affect both the west and eastbound lanes.

They are expected to last until Saturday.

Anyone who takes I-2 eastbound from Sugar Road to Vic Drive after 8p.m. will notice traffic shift onto the Frontage roads, and after Tuesday night the entire expressway between Sugar Road and Gumwood Street will close every night from 8 p.m. yo 6 a.m., however on Fridays, the roads will only close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

These closures around the interchange site will allow contractors to install the large steel beams for the new connectors.

"Well, I think these closures may be an inconvenience, but they're also a sign of a lot of progress," Texas Department of Transportation Spokesperson Ray Pedraza said. "As I mentioned earlier, the direct connectors McAllen to Edinburg, Edinburg to Harlingen opening in the Spring that's pretty significant for drivers who use the interchange on a regular basis."

In June, the contractor will begin the removal and replacement of the San Juan to Edinburg connector.

TX-DOT is asking the public to slow down, stay alert and look out for construction workers for those traveling through the work zones.