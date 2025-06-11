DHR Health holds graduation ceremony for ICU patients
Related Story
DHR Health held a graduation ceremony for two siblings from Rio Hondo and a PSJA graduate.
The siblings held their graduation at DHR Health because their mother is on life support.
"I feel great. I feel really happy that my mom got to see me and I feel very blessed," Rio Hondo High School graduate Kaylynn Adame said.
Kaylynn is now a high school graduate and her brother, Robert, graduated from Rio Hondo Middle School.
"I'm glad they did this for my mom, and I'm just glad she was there and see me, at least see me, walk to get my diploma," Robert said.
The ceremony also celebrated Jose Acosta Jr. He was unable to attend his graduation ceremony at IDEA San Juan College Prep because he's also on life support.
He was able to receive his diploma in front of his family and friends.
News
News Video
-
Valley cities preparing for protests over immigration raids
-
Brownsville hires consulting firm for downtown revitalization plan
-
New partnership ensures water will still be provided to Agua SUD customers...
-
Family demanding answers after missing sailor from Brownsville found dead
-
Traffic being redirected due to major gas leak in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos
-
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
-
Valley native and former MLB pitcher Jaime Garcia passing knowledge down to...