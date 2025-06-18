Disaster recovery centers in the Valley change weekend business hours

Business hours at disaster recovery centers in the Rio Grande Valley are changing, according to a news release.

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have been offering face-to-face help to residents in all four counties that were affected by the severe March storms.

The news release said beginning on Saturday, June 21, new weekend hours of operation will be put into place at all seven centers.

On Saturdays, the centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays. Weekday hours will remain the same, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the news release. All disaster recovery centers will be closed on Thursday, June 19, for the Juneteenth Holiday and for the Fourth of July.

To apply for SBA assistance online, click here. Applicants can also call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

To apply for FEMA assistance online, click here. Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Below is the full list of disaster recovery centers across the Valley:

Cameron County

San Benito Parks and Recreation Building

705 N Bowie St.

San Benito

Harlingen Convention Center

701 Harlingen Heights

Harlingen

Hidalgo County

Las Palmas Community Center

1921 N. 25th St.

McAllen

Pharr Development and Research Center

850 W. Dicker Rd

Pharr

Weslaco EDC

275 S. Kansas Ave.

Weslaco

Starr County

Starr County Courthouse Annex

100 N FM 3167

Rio Grande City

Willacy County

Sebastian Community Center

434 West 8th St.

Sebastian