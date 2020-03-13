Dog caught on camera stealing packages from McAllen residence

MCALLEN – Cases involving people having their packages stolen from their front porches has become all too common.

At a Mcallen home, Abby Garza thought she was yet another victim of package theft when she arrived home and could not find her delivery. She, as expected, was upset until she decided to check the video from her doorbell camera.

In the footage, a four-legged “pooch pirate” is seen stealing a package from the front door for the house. It took just 30 seconds for the K-9 thief to commit the crime. Turns out he’s a repeat offender.

