Donna ISD 'looking into' incident involving high school student

The Donna Independent School District says it's looking into an incident involving a student at a high school.

On Monday, social media posts claimed a student jumped from a second-floor balcony inside Donna North High School.

In a statement, Donna ISD spokeswoman Sandra Quintanilla said the administration is aware of an incident involving a Donna North High School student and is "looking into the nature of this matter."

Read the entire statement below:

"The safety and well-being of our students are paramount and remain at the forefront of our district. This morning, Donna ISD administration was made aware of a Donna North High School student who was involved in an incident. As a result, Donna ISD is looking into the nature of this matter. However, it is important to note that District policy does not allow us to comment on student-related issues as to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation regarding this matter."

