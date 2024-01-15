Donna ISD school board named finalist for H-E-B excellence in education award
The Donna ISD school board is one of five finalists competing in the H-E-B’s Excellence in Education Awards.
Donna school board trustees are competing in the outstanding school board category.
Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Angela Dominguez said investments in safety may have set them apart.
“[Implementing] KnoxBoxes, shatterproof glass, all of those things our board has fully supported with the budget... so their singular focus that safety of students and staff comes first came across loud and clear on our application process,” Dominguez said.
The winner will be announced in the spring.
