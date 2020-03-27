x

DPS Confirms Extent of Trooper's Injuries

EDINBURG – The state trooper who was shot Saturday is still in the hospital.

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed Moises Sanchez was shot both in the shoulder and in the head.

This is the first confirmation from DPS about the trooper’s injuries.

Lt. Johnny Hernandez also confirmed Sanchez has been in surgery more than once.

He remains in critical condition.

