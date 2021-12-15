DPS: Edinburg man dies in one-vehicle crash

An Edinburg man died after crashing into a canal Sunday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The one-vehicle crash happened at about 8:56 Sunday on Wisconsin Road, west of Val Verde Road.

Preliminary investigation reveals a 2011 GMC Terrain was traveling westbound on Wisconsin Road at an unsafe speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went airborne into a canal, the release stated.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old Oscar Garcia Arango of Edinburg, died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.