DPS: Over 6,000 migrants arrested along Texas border

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department met Thursday morning to discuss the Del Rio migrant surge during its weekly briefing in Weslaco.

DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon and Lt. Colonel Kelley gave an overview of operations conducted to secure the area around the port of entry in Del Rio, adding that over 6,000 criminal arrests have been made along the Texas border.

Following a surge of migrants from Haiti, Escalon says hundreds of DPS trooper vehicles lined up on both sides of the International Bridge in Del Rio to form a 'steel wall' to limit the people from entering the US.

"We sent everything we got to address this and to make sure it's a safe environment for all and to prevent anybody from escaping that area," Escalon said, adding that since March, DPS has apprehended over 144,000 migrants and turned them into Border Patrol custody.

According to officials, the Texas Military will add 1500 soldiers into the southern region over the next four weeks to provide border protection and to assist with the continuing efforts of constructing a border barrier.

DPS held its first weekly briefing to provide updates on Operation Lone Star on Sept. 16.