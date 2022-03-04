x

DPS: Pursuit ends in rollover crash north of San Manuel

A vehicle pursuit north of San Manuel ended in a rollover crash Thursday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Montalvo said the driver involved was heading southbound on Expressway 281 when they lost control of the vehicle.

Officials said five migrants were inside the vehicle and are now in the custody of the U.S Border Patrol.

The driver was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including human smuggling, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and evading arrest. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, February 17 2022
