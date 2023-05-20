DPS: San Juan woman, 10-year-old child killed in crash north of Alice

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 72-year-old San Juan woman and a 10-year-old child, according to a spokesperson.

The crash occurred Tuesday at around 10:08 p.m. when a Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer traveling northbound on US-281 in Jim Wells County collided with a GMC Terrain traveling eastbound on County Road 116 that failed to yield the way of way at a stop sign.

Two children in the backseat of the GMC Terrain were ejected from the vehicle. All four occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized with critical injuries, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo said.

A 10-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the scene, Montalvo stated.

The driver of the GMC Terrain, identified as 72-year-old San Juan native Yolanda Gaona, succumbed to her injuries Thursday morning at the hospital, according to Montalvo.

All the victims in the crash are related.

The crash remains under investigation.