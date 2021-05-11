DPS seeking driver accused of shooting at troopers

Home
News
EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
JERUSALEM (AP) — For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem's Old City, home to major...
Resuming in-person learning at Texas schools last fall accelerated spread of COVID-19, study says
" Resuming in-person learning at Texas schools...
Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
May 11, 2021: Hot, humid day before chances for rain tonight
Thunderstorms could arrive tonight. Until then, we have a partly sunny, hot, and humid day in the 90s. The chances for showers and...
May 10, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in mid-90s
May 8, 2021: Sunny weekend ahead
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
AUSTIN - Jose Garcia had to wait two years to complete his dream of winning the state title after finishing 9th his sophomore year. On...
Landon Donovan Signs For Fans at Toros Match
EDINBURG - On Thursday, USMNT and LA Galaxy...
High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 5/7/21
Friday, May 7th 6A Bi-District Los...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Torre de honor en Weslaco honra a sus héroes caídos
La ciudad de Weslaco rinde tributo a sus héroes caídos en combate, lo que representa el agradecimiento, el respeto y la admiración de sus residentes. ...
El condado Cameron informa 78 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el lunes 78 nuevos...
Operativo "Lone Star" implementdo por el gobernador de Texas está causando enojo
En marzo el gobernador Gregg Abbott envió mayor...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
DPS seeking driver accused of shooting at troopers
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
KRGV correction: May 10, 2021
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: May 11, 2021
Consumer Reports: Tips on noise canceling headphones
Push for drainage improvements underway in Hidalgo County
Search underway for families of Weslaco's fallen military heroes
Sports Video
UTRGV vs Tarleton State 5/9/21
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
Landon Donovan Signs for Fans at HEB Park
`Wilmer Cabrera Reaction After Second Win of RGVFC Season
High School Baseball Playoff Highlights 5/7/21