Drought causing risks of more fires, Alton fire chief says

While rain is in the forecast this week, it may not be enough to help with the current drought conditions.

According to Alton fire Chief John Salinas, the drought conditions make it tough for firefighters to do their job.

Salinas said the dry conditions are causing fires to spread quickly.

Since March 1, the department has put out 24 fires. Salinas said most of the fires started with someone burning illegally. He insisted the fires could’ve been avoided.

"It starts getting hot, humidity starts dropping, grass starts drying up so that just alone partakes into the factor that it's gonna be a bad season," Salinas said. “We do have a large area, we cover 123 square miles all the way to McCook."

Those caught burning without a license can face a fine of up to $500.

