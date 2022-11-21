Drug Bust Leads to Two Arrests in Starr County
STARR COUNTY- Two men are behind bars following a drug bust in Starr County.
Two separate warrants were served Friday in Los Trevinos.
At the scene, authorities found cocaine.
The Rio Grande City Police Department assisted.
The men were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
