x

Drug Bust Leads to Two Arrests in Starr County

Related Story

STARR COUNTY- Two men are behind bars following a drug bust in Starr County.

Two separate warrants were served Friday in Los Trevinos.

At the scene, authorities found cocaine.

The Rio Grande City Police Department assisted.

The men were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

News
Drug Bust Leads to Two Arrests in...
Drug Bust Leads to Two Arrests in Starr County
STARR COUNTY- Two men are behind bars following a drug bust in Starr County. Two separate warrants were served... More >>
3 years ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 4:06:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019
Radar
7 Days