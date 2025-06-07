Edcouch-Elsa ISD valedictorian graduation speech cut off while speaking on immigration

A viral video on social media shows the moment an Edcouch-Elsa High School valedictorian had his microphone go quiet, as he shared his thoughts on immigration.

"We know these people, and we know there is not a threat..." Edcouch-Elsa High School Valedictorian Alfredo Campos said during his speech when the microphone was cut off.

That moment got almost a million views on TikTok and over 240,000 likes. It happened at Edcouch-Elsa High School's class of 2025 graduation ceremony last week.

"I think my initial reaction or my initial suspicion is that yes it was purposefully done," Campos said.

But after about a minute, the district gave Campos another microphone to continue his speech.

Channel 5 News reached out to Edcouch-Elsa ISD to ask what exactly happened.

In a statement, district leaders claim the interruption was caused by "technical difficulties with the sound system."

They added they did not "intentionally cut the microphone or attempt to censor the valedictorian's remarks."

Campos had worried, at first, he was silenced because of what he was talking about; he didn't follow his approved script.

"I decided to use the moment to speak up about an issue that many people care about," Campos said.

Campos says his goal was to tell his fellow graduates and people in the stands how he feels about the current immigration policies, something that's brought fear to his loved ones.

"They will express how they fear that if they go to the store they won't come back, or if they go to work they won't come back because they will be deported," Campos said.

Campos says he is glad he was able to finish his speech and hopes his message went through.

"I wanted to give people actionable steps, to those who were undocumented, so I made sure they could recognize their rights," Campos said.

Read Edcouch-Elsa ISD's full statement below:

"Edcouch-Elsa ISD is aware of concerns raised regarding an audio issue that occurred during the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony. The interruption was the result of technical difficulties with the sound system, which had been experiencing intermittent issues throughout the event.

At no point did the District intentionally cut the microphone or attempt to censor the valedictorian’s remarks. Despite the brief disruption, the student was able to complete his speech in full and without further interruption.

We understand the importance of this moment for our students and families and regret that the technical issue impacted the delivery of part of the speech. We are proud of our graduates and their achievements, and we remain committed to providing them with a platform to share their voices and experiences.

For future ceremonies, we will review our technical setup to help avoid similar disruptions."

