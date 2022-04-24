x

Edcouch-Elsa's Marco Aguinaga Headed to Brazil

EDCOUCH-ELSA, TEXAS -- Former Edcouch-Elsa quarterback Marco Aguinaga is headed to Brazil to play pro football. Marco recently graduated from Baker University in Kansas where he started as the quarterback for the last four years. Now, he's preparing to play with a professional American football team, Galo Futebol Americano, which competes in the South conference of the national league. Watch the story above for more:

