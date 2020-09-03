Edinburg CISD employees start new school year with 4% pay increase
Related Story
Edinburg teachers started the new school year Monday with higher salaries.
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees approved a 4% pay increase for the 2020-2021 school year.
Teachers received a 4% pay increase. All other employees received a raise that equated to 4% of the salary midpoint for the position.
Along with higher pay, the school board approved a $500 stipend for eligible employees and increased the school district's contribution to employee health insurance plans, which offset increased health care costs.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Edinburg teachers started the new school year Monday with higher salaries. The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District board of... More >>
News Video
-
Food Bank RGV kicks off Hunger Action Month with food distribution
-
In federal court, government accelerates land condemnations for border wall
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: R E Supplies
-
Election administrators urge public to volunteer, register to vote before October
-
Willacy County official concerned about new trend: Whole families catching COVID-19