Edinburg CISD employees start new school year with 4% pay increase

Edinburg teachers started the new school year Monday with higher salaries.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees approved a 4% pay increase for the 2020-2021 school year.

Teachers received a 4% pay increase. All other employees received a raise that equated to 4% of the salary midpoint for the position.

Along with higher pay, the school board approved a $500 stipend for eligible employees and increased the school district's contribution to employee health insurance plans, which offset increased health care costs.

2 days ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 Tuesday, September 01, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 01, 2020
