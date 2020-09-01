Edinburg CISD employees start new school year with 4% pay increase

Edinburg teachers started the new school year Monday with higher salaries.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees approved a 4% pay increase for the 2020-2021 school year.

Teachers received a 4% pay increase. All other employees received a raise that equated to 4% of the salary midpoint for the position.

Along with higher pay, the school board approved a $500 stipend for eligible employees and increased the school district's contribution to employee health insurance plans, which offset increased health care costs.

