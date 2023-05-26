Edinburg CISD police chief reflects on changes made to campus security in the wake of Uvalde shooting

Edinburg CISD leaders say school safety is a priority and after the tragedy in Uvalde, they made some additional changes to what they had been doing for over 10 years to ensure kids are safe on campus.

District leaders say the Sandy Hook Elementary mass school shooting, which happened more than 10 years ago, was a wake-up call for increased security on campus.

Then last year, a deadly mass shooting hit very close to home. 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

In the wake of that mass shooting, Edinburg CISD has trained and certified their school officers to save lives.

"We're carrying medical to-go bags, emergency bandages and tourniquets to stop bleeding if that would be the case. So not only will we stop potential intruders, but we'll also be saving lives as a result of any victims as a result of any shootings," Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez Jr. said

Perez says the officers also check to make sure every door is locked once the students are in class and do perimeter checks to prevent any intruders from entering.

He says they received 50 ballistic shields that will be used at their 44 campuses, and each officer will be trained to use it. The district also has their own swat team with over 22 members.

Perez says the next step is for all officers to have tactical training so, they can be prepared for a worst case scenario.

He wants parents to know that all school threats are taken seriously and investigated.