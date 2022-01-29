Edinburg holds first public health taskforce meeting

The city of Edinburg held its first public health taskforce meeting on Friday.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. announced plans for the task force on Jan. 19 to keep the community up-to-date on the current COVID-19 situation.

Garza Jr. said the rise in COVID cases has led to more questions from residents.

One of the first objectives of the task force is to set up sites where people can go and get information on testing, vaccines, and even funding available for anyone who needs help.

The sites will be located at various spots throughout the city, with Edinburg CISD planning to hold one next week.