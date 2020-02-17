Edinburg Holds Public Meeting to Address Concerns over Electric Scooters

EDINBURG – The contract is final. Electric scooters will soon be seen on the streets of Edinburg.

During a planning meeting Wednesday, the city and company, Blue Duck, heard from residents.

The San Antonio-based company encouraged safety, answered questions and pointed to the record in response to concerns.

The company is operating scooters in San Antonio, Corpus Christi and two other cities.

City Manager Juan Guerra says this is going to be especially useful around the university and courthouse.

A city councilmember says he had concerns and voted against it.

Any requests and concerns about the electric scooters, you can email the company by clicking here.

Watch the video above for the full story.