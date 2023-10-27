Edinburg man arrested for aggravated assault following road rage incident

Edinburg police received several calls in reference to a road rage incident involving two vehicles on Friday.

According to a news release, the incident occurred near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Schunior Street, involving a Ford Escape and a Ford F-150.

The release says the incident continued into the intersection of 25th Avenue and Richardson Road, where the driver of the Escape failed to stop at a red light and struck a third vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they assisted in getting medical attention to everyone involved in the accident and obtained witness statements, according to the release. Further investigation revealed the situation began on the roadway and moved onto private property.

The release says the driver of the Escape, identified as 27-year-old Erick Camarena, of Edinburg, allegedly exited his vehicle, retrieved a metal post from the bed of the Ford F-150, struck the truck and a person inside the truck before both vehicles got back onto the roadway.

Camarena was arrested for aggravated assault, according to the release.

The occupants of the third vehicle were transported to a local hospital without major injuries. The person who was struck with the metal post was also transported to a hospital without major injuries, according to the release.

The release says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.