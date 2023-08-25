Edinburg man killed in crash with tractor-trailer

The victim of a major accident involving a tractor-trailer in Edinburg as died.

Daniel Laureano, 25, was driving a Chrysler minivan when he struck the rear of a tractor-trailer. The accident happened Monday night in the area of northbound Frontage Road and East Rogers Road, according to a news release.

Edinburg police arrived at the scene and observed the minivan has sustained major damage. Laureano was quickly transported to DHR Health, where he died as a result of major injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained no injuries in the accident and cooperated with law enforcement.