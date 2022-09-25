Edinburg Neighborhood Coated in Dust from Facility

EDINBURG – Clouds of dust stifle the neighborhood on Bass Boulevard in Edinburg. The city and the Texas Commission on Environmental quality are now looking into the issue. It happens where residential meets commercial.

"We're getting the worst of it," said Alex Trejo, who lives closest to the industrial properties affecting the neighborhood. Trejo said he's lived there for 17 years.

Not once, he said, was he invited to give his input on the operations next door, or on permitting processes.

Residents said the clouds of dust come from multiple industrial activities.

• Alamo Concrete Products Valley Division built a concrete mound several weeks ago, according to a company spokesperson. The property sits some five hundred feet to the south. Residents said particles drifted their way.

• The property at 1212 South 28th Avenue recently began clearing the lot, leaving a dirt surface. That dirt lies feet away from the Bass Boulevard residential area. CHANNEL 5 NEWS observed the dirt blowing into the neighborhood.

• AEP uses the dirt lot as an access to a substation. The traffic kicks up dirt at 1212 South 28th Avenue. CHANNEL 5 NEWS saw the effect in person.

"We haven't washed our vehicles," said Trejo. "It makes no sense."

The City of Edinburg said it will investigate complaints reported by residents on Bass Boulevard. The businesses are permitted, said Planning Director Jesus Saenz. If they are causing a nuisance, they may be required to change their practices, he said.

"If it's a nuisance," said Saenz, "we will contact the contractor and we'll contact the business owner of the property and say, hey you need to do what's called dust control."