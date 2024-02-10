x

Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

Edinburg North's San Juana Leal signed her letter of intent to run long distance track at Texas A&M. Watch video above for more:

