Edinburg nursing home braces for freezing temperatures

Valley nursing homes are gearing up for the potentially freezing temperatures heading towards the region.

Staff at the nursing home Abri at Edinburg say a lot goes into preparing for possible severe weather to ensure the safety of their residents.

"Nursing homes are regulated by the state. We have preparations not only for this kind of weather but any circumstance," Administrator Nefi Guzman said, adding that some of those preps include backup generators in case of a power outage.

The staff says they're well stocked with food and blankets, constantly monitor the facility's temperature, and are ready for any possible emergencies.

Watch the video above for the full story.