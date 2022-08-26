Edinburg parents continue to ask questions following school bus incident investigation

EDINBURG – Questions still linger for parents after school bus incident Tuesday. Their children were on the bus for more than three hours.

Parents say the incident involved eight sixth grade students from Harwell Middle School.

On Wednesday, Edinburg Consolidated School District officials stated their bus driver followed protocol. Children on the bus say the driver allegedly refused to drop them off at home and turned off the lights in the vehicle.

Romeo Cantu, spokesperson for Edinburg CISD, told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the lights were off for safety reasons. The bus driver can’t drive with lights on, because it cause a glare on the windshield.

Following a thorough review of the surveillance footage and investigation, the bus driver was cleared, but parents don’t understand.

"If they were misbehaving, then they should be punished, but if not, I don't know what was on his mind for driving with them for three hours," said Mayra Jimenez, a parent.

At Mission ISD, their drivers go through scenarios year-round. It’s important to note, bus driver protocols vary from each school district.

