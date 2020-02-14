Edinburg CISD: Bus driver cleared in alleged incident involving middle schoolers

EDINBURG – Some parents in Edinburg are looking for answers after they say their children didn’t show up at the bus stop Tuesday.

Parents say they didn’t know the location of their children for hours. The scare involved eight sixth grade students from Harwell Middle School who were kept on a school bus for more than three hours.

Parents were reunited with their children just after 9:30 p.m.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to students who were on the bus claiming the bus driver allegedly refused to drop them off at their homes.

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District released the following statement Wednesday:

“The Edinburg CISD Police Department investigated an incident occurring on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, where a bus driver was transporting Harwell Middle School students from an after-school tutorial program to their homes in northeast Hidalgo County.

Following a thorough review and investigation, police investigators determined that the bus driver followed all procedures and concluded that reports of students being held captive were unfounded.

The students were safe at all times, parents were notified, and protocols were followed. Administration and police will continue to monitor bus routes. The safety of our students and staff is always the District’s top priority.”

Watch the video above for the full report.